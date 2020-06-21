GAMING  

PlayStation is selling an expensive ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ replica guitar

"We’re proud to reveal a special partnership with the legendary guitar makers at Taylor Guitars"

By Daniel Hollis
The Last Of Us Part II
The Last Of Us Part II. Credit: Naughty Dog.

The PlayStation Gear store is selling a replica of the guitar Ellie uses in The Last Of Us Part II and it will set fans back $2,299 (£1860).

This comes alongside a whole line of merchandise to tie in with the game’s release and is described in a PlayStation Blog as the “ultimate collector’s item” and “features a beautiful rich tobacco sunburst top and a custom moth fretboard inlay.”

The guitar itself is a collaboration between Naughty Dog and Taylor Guitars and this particular model is a Taylor 314ce.

For those looking for something more affordable, there’s also a Taylor GS Mini guitar for $699 (£566). To tie this in with the game, this model is decorated with “Ellie’s distinctive tattoo in a beautiful black finish and The Last of Us Part II logo displayed on the headstock.”

There’s also a range of other merchandise for anyone who wants something different, ranging from t-shirts, jackets, mugs and POP Vinyl figures. You can see the full selection here.

The Last Of Us Part II is out now and NME recently awarded the game with a five-star rating, describing it as a “challenging, magnificent coda to one of gaming’s most beloved stories.”

In other related news, artist Tash Sultana has also given a rendition of ‘Through The Valley’ to celebrate the release of The Last Of Us Part II. “Usually it’s kinda just like writing sessions with other musos but this is for a game and it’s different as it’s not my usual style to venture into,” Sultana stated in a press release. “I’m completely honoured to be asked to do something like this. I can’t wait to see it in the game world.”

