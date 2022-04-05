PlayStation Now adds ‘Outer Wilds’ and more in April update

While the massive revamp of PlayStation’s online services is on the way, for now PlayStation Now users will be able to enjoy a slice of indie exploration with Outer Wilds, which joins the service along with three other titles on April 5.

Developed by Mobius Digital and published by Annapurna Interactive, Outer Wilds has an overwhelmingly positive review status on Steam, after being released in June 2020. A game that tasks players with surviving whilst unravelling the universe’s many mysteries, It currently sits with an impressive score of 85 at reviews aggregation site, Metacritic.

Journey to the Savage Planet is another game all about exploration, but with a very “jokey” feel to it. It drew comparisons to No Man’s Sky when initially revealed, and NME’s columnist Vikki Blake said she “loved its warmth and its humour, its charm and bright, bold aesthetic”.

Also on April 5, you’ll be able to play WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship. This racing game celebrates 50 years of the FIA World Rally Championship, and the game launched in 2021.

Finally, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is coming to PlayStation Now. This one is an action RPG based on the tabletop game of the same name. You can sneak around as a wolf to play stealthily, chat to people as a human, or turn into a werewolf and tear enemies apart.

There’s only a few more months of PlayStation Now existing in its current form, as in June the service merges with PlayStation Plus to offer a three-tiered version for players to choose from.

Elsewhere, another indie game is joining Xbox Game Pass in May in the form of Citizen Sleeper, a tabletop-inspired RPG game that “uses dice, clocks, and drives to create a player-led experience.”