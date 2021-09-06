PlayStation Now games for September include Final Fantasy 7, Tekken and more

Sony has shared the lineup for September’s PlayStation Now additions, revealing which games fans will be able to play from tomorrow (September 7).

In a blog posted earlier today (September 6), PlayStation has shared which games will join the PlayStation Now service this month.

Users will be given access to the original Final Fantasy 7, Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2, Moonlighter, Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Windbound. While almost all of the games above have no specified date of removal, the blog notes that Tekken 7 will only be available until February 28, 2022.

The original Final Fantasy 7 game was originally released back in 1997 for the very first PlayStation console. Since launch, the JRPG has been an all-time fan favourite and features Sephiroth, one of the most iconic villains in the Final Fantasy series. The game follows Cloud, a mercenary that tags along with a group of eco-warriors called Avalanche to wage war upon the evil Shinra corporation.

For fans of fighting games, Tekken 7 is this month’s PlayStation Now title for them. The game uses “stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels” to tell the story of the Mishima clan and offer a variety of gritty fights to participate in. Outside of single player content, fans can choose to fight friends or random players alike in a separate multiplayer game mode.

Killing Floor 2 is a horde-based survival shooter where players can team up with up to five other players to fight off waves of monstrosities. The game is currently the subject of a boycott, as part of multiple reactions to Tripwire president John Gibson’s recent anti-abortion tweet.

Windbound is a survival game from indie developers at 5 Lives Studios and puts players in the shoes of Kara, a shipwrecked warrior that washes up on the Forbidden Islands and must use the “beautiful island’s rich resources” to survive danger and find a way home.

Moonlighter is another indie title, albeit set a completely different environment. Moonlighter is an “action RPG with rogue-lite elements” that follows shopkeeper Will, who faces all manner of danger in pursuit of his dream to become a hero.

Finally the last addition to September’s PlayStation Now roster is Pathfinder: Kingmaker. An isometric RPG, players form a party of distinct characters to explore the Stolen Lands. Doing so brings opportunities to “conquer new regions and claim them as your own”, allowing players to create their own kingdom out of the wilderness.

