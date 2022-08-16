PlayStation PC launcher reference found in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

It looks like a reference to a “PlayStation PC launcher” has been discovered inside the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered finally launched on PC last week (August 12) and now it seems that a PlayStation launcher specifically created for the company’s PC titles has been found and verified by VGC.

The publication reports that it has “verified the files and seen the reference to the PlayStation PC launcher,” meaning Sony could be gearing up to launch its own service, similar to Rockstar Games‘ launcher and others from publishers.

According to the files, there are mentions of “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements”, despite the fact that neither Marvel’s Spider-Man nor any other PlayStation Studios PC games, such as God Of War or Days Gone, allows connectivity with PSN.

Currently, the PlayStation Studios titles are now only available through Steam or the Epic Games Store. This could mean that Sony will plan on either moving the titles to an exclusive platform or integrating its PlayStation PC launcher with the others – like how EA games are run through the Origin launcher.

Sony has yet to announce its PlayStation PC launcher or confirm any details at this time.

While Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC, players can expect the game’s sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to launch later this year. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

It was reported that the game’s all-time peak concurrent players hit 66,436 during the its launch weekend. Although a massive milestone, it still trails God Of War, which hit 73,529 concurrent players when it launched in January.

In other news, the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles have been revealed for later this month, and they include Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more.