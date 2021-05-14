Sony has announced a continuation to their ‘Play At Home’ event, extending the giveaway to include free in-game items and currency.

Initially a free game giveaway event, ‘Play At Home’ will evolve into a smaller event for the next few weeks. The free games will no longer be redeemable, but players of nine popular games will be able to claim free loot and in-game money.

Starting on May 17, Play At Home’s second run will include free items for Brawlhalla, World Of Tanks, World Of Warships, Warframe, MLB The Show 21, NBA 2K21, Rocket League, Destruction AllStars, and Rogue Company.

Some of the items included in the giveaway are a Plus Pack of unique custom items for Rocket League cars, an exclusive Ronin Outfit for Rogue Company and a selection of skins for Brawlhalla.

From May 21 Call Of Duty: Warzone will also be included, offering Double XP tokens as part of ‘Play At Home’. The offers will run until June 7 and will require an internet connection and PlayStation Store account.

Sony recently confirmed that there are 25 PlayStation 5 titles currently in the works, many of which are originals.

The news comes from Guerrilla Games cofounder Herman Hulst, who now leads PlayStation Studios. Speaking to Wired, Hulst said there was an “incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” in the upcoming releases, including big and small games of many “different genres”.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan also apologised for the stock issues that have made it hard for people to purchase a PS5. “We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation,” Ryan said.