PlayStation Plus games for December revealed by official German account

The official German PlayStation Twitter revealed this December’s PS Plus games early, in a now deleted tweet.

Traditionally, PS Plus titles are revealed on the last Wednesday of every month at 4:30 PM (UK time) on the PlayStation Blog, with the revealed titles being available the following week. However, as this month’s PS Plus offerings are available until December 7, it looks like the December titles should in fact be revealed today (December 1), and the German Twitter for PlayStation looks to have jumped the gun by a few hours.

In the now deleted tweet it was revealed that Godfall, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains will be available as the December PS Plus games. The fact that the tweet came from an official account – that has now deleted it – lends credence to the fact that these games will be coming to the service, and we should find out later today either way.

This means that until December 7 Knockout City, Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and First Class Trouble are available to PS Plus subscribers for free. All titles are on both PS4 and PS5, except for Kingdoms Of Amalur which is only on the last generation console. Knockout City is also free to players under level 25 anyway, but a PS Plus subscription lets you keep playing after the fact.

There are also three PSVR titles available for subscribers until January 3 next year, which were put on the service to celebrate the hardware’s fifth anniversary. For a wider look at some of the best games on Sony’s virtual reality headset, we have a list right here.

In other news, Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck won’t have any exclusive games from the developer, with it instead being treated like any other PC.