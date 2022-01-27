PlayStation Plus games for February feature ‘UFC 4’ and ‘Planet Coaster’

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for February and it’s a varied bunch, including EA Sports‘ UFC 4 and Planet Coaster.

Available from February 1 for PS Plus subscribers come three titles as announced on the PlayStation blog. These include UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault On Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure for PlayStation 4. For PlayStation 5 owners, there is also the addition of Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

Subscribers have until February 28 to claim the games. As with all PS Plus releases, players can continue to download the games after that date, providing they have already claimed them. The only time players lose access is if they choose to unsubscribe from the service.

UFC 4 aims to put “you at the centre of every fight”. Players can develop and customise their character through a unified progression system that spans across all modes. It is possible to work your way up from unknown amateur to UFC superstar via the new Career Mode. Additionally, Blitz Battles and Online World Championships are also an option.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is the first Wonderlands adventure inspired by Borderlands. Players can pick from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own signature abilities and powerful builds. Solo and co-operative modes are available with souped up firearms across the board, so there are plenty of options.

Finally, Planet Coaster: Console Edition offers players the chance to build the “coaster park of your dreams”. It promises “unparalleled attention to detail” with over 700 pre-made objects to use. Running a park is a matter of keeping an eye on how happy guests are, as well as keeping profits high.

Last month’s PlayStation Plus titles are also still available to download until February 4. These include Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers, and Dirt 5 so get downloading them now while they are still available.

