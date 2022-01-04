PlayStation Plus games for January available now

A few days into the new year, PlayStation Plus subscribers can now download the three games put out by the service for January.

As announced on December 30, the three games available on the subscription service from today are Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5. The last two have both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions available while Persona 5 Strikers is only the PS4 version, though Atlus have confirmed it is playable on the current generation PS5.

Persona 5 Strikers is a musou spin-off game featuring the characters from Persona 5 in a Dynasty Warriors style setting. The story takes place 18 months after the ending to the main game and is a continuation of the story.

Deep Rock Galactic releases on the platform at the same time it is available via the service. In this hoard survival indie title, you can play as one of four characters to take on the challenge. It is being constantly updated with new weapons and mission types.

The final title available this month is Dirt 5 is the latest in the classic off-road rally racing series. It supports 4 player split screen, online multiplayer and a career mode for players. In total there are over 70 courses available from 10 different global locations.

December’s games Godfall, Lego DC Super-Villians and Mortal Shell are no longer available to download from today. PlayStation has also announced that the current selection of games will be available until February 4.

