Most of PlayStation Plus’s PS1 and PS2 games don’t work on PC

PlayStation Plus on PC appears to be not working properly, as multiple titles aren’t currently displaying correctly whilst others are labelled wrong as well.

Whilst the available library of games between console, PS4 and PS5 are different, it looks like something’s gone wrong with the PC streaming versions of some games (via Eurogamer).

Some PS1, PS2 and PS4 games are displaying as PS3 titles, and don’t load when players attempt to boot them up, whilst regularly labelled PS3 games are working fine.

Advertisement

Eurogamer has verified the issue and added that it appears to be impacting all PS1 and PS2 games, with recent titles Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Death Stranding, alongside Jak and Daxter and Tekken 2 being impacted also.

The PC app also has no search function, and it appears that titles like Resident Evil Director’s Cut, Devil May Cry 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are just nowhere to be found in the app either.

These problems follow the relaunch of PS Plus in its final region last week, as Europe now has the three-tiered system and access to classic titles and PS3 game streaming. Players can choose between Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential is the same as regular PS Plus, whilst Extra offers up a large library of PS4 and PS5 games, whilst premium offers game trials and PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games as well.

If you want to know about some of the biggest games available on the new service in Europe, you can find them right here.

In other news, Persona 5 Royal will have all of its 40 plus DLCs when it launches on PC and Xbox later this year. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass as well.