PlayStation Plus’ PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP lineup revealed by Sony

Sony has announced the upcoming classic game lineup that will be added to the revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service when it launches across the globe over the next month.
The global rollout of the new tiered system will begin this month and go into June, and today (May 16) Sony has revealed what PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles will be available on the service.
According to Sony, the update time for new PS4 and PS5 titles on the Essential plan is the first Tuesday of the month, whilst the addition games prior to the PS4 generation will arrive in the middle of the month, with the number set to “vary” month-to-month as well.
Some PSP and PS1 titles will also have improved user interfaces, the ability to save state, and even a rewind feature. Other games will also be available for individual purchase, and Sony has made it clear that users who already bought the digital versions of PS1 and PSP games on previous consoles can play them for free on PS4 and PS5, without a PlayStation Plus subscription required.
The below games are set to release during the “launch time frame” of the service.
PS1:
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q. Intelligent Cube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Tekken 2
- Worms World Party
- Worms Armageddon
PS2 (via PS4 remasters):
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight Of The Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak 2
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jak And Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
The collection of PS3 games below are not remasters and will only be available via cloud streaming, and playable by those subscribed to the Premium tier.
PS3:
- Crash Commando
- echochrome
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- F.E.A.R.
- Lost Planet 2
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
PSP:
- Super Stardust Portable
The revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system is set to launch on June 22 in Europe.
