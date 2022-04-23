PlayStation Plus revamp global release dates announced by Sony

Sony has announced when its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service will be available across the globe, starting in May.

The official PlayStation.Blog post outlining the new three tier system for PlayStation Plus was updated yesterday (April 22) to include the exact dates that it will be releasing later this year. There’s almost a month between the first and last region getting the tiered system as well, with Asia first up.

The rollout later this year is as follows:

Asia (excluding Japan) is targeting May 23

Japan is targeting June 1

The Americas are targeting June 13

Europe is targeting June 22

The reach of Sony’s PS Now cloud streaming service will also be expanding, as Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia will all get cloud gaming.

As revealed in March, Sony is rebranding its PlayStation Plus subscription service – which currently offers access online play in games and monthly free titles – to mirror Xbox Game Pass. This means players can either subscribe to the Essential, Extra, or Premium tiers with a variety of payment options.

Essential is exactly the same as the current PlayStation Plus offerings: two free games a month, discounts, cloud storage for save files and multiplayer access. Extra also includes up to 400 PS4 and PS5 titles from PlayStation Studios and partners that can be downloaded and played. Premium offers the previous two tiers and 340 more games, which include PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 games via cloud streaming alongside time-limited game trials.

Sony also specified at the time that at launch the service will include games like Death Stranding, God Of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal in the line up.

