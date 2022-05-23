PlayStation store listings include more classic titles and new screen filters

Multiple PS1 and PSP titles and their new in-game features have been added to certain PlayStation store markets as Sony prepares to roll out the revamped PlayStation Plus tier system.

As Asian markets are seeing the PlayStation Plus revamp start today (May 23), multiple titles not on the previously announced list have been put onto the PlayStation store, with some extra features not in the original games also detailed (via Eurogamer).

The full list of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games can be found here, whilst the global release dates for the revamp can be found here as well.

According to the PlayStation store, PS1 game Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee and PSP title Ridge Racer 2 are available. The Oddworld game page reveals that the title will come with a series of new features, including “up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters”.

This means that PS1 games will have different resolutions ranging from native, 4:3 and stretched, alongside three video filters in, default, retro classic and modern. Retro classic aims to closely emulate the look of old CRT televisions, which were used to play PS1 games when they originally released.

Sony also previously said that some PSP and PS1 games would have improved user interfaces, the ability to save state anywhere, and even an in-game rewind feature. Users who have already bought the digital versions of any games on the revamped PlayStation Plus service will also not be required to buy them again.

Games from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP generations will be added to the subscription service in the middle of each month, with the number of games set to “vary” month-to-month as well.

