PlayStation Studios reportedly has 25 new PS5 games in production

Sony reports that they have over 25 PlayStation 5 titles in the works, half of which are new titles.

The news comes from Guerrilla Games cofounder Herman Hulst, who now leads PlayStation Studios. Speaking to Wired, Hulst said there was an “incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” in the upcoming releases, including big and small games of many “different genres”.

Upcoming games under the PlayStation Studios brand include Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War: Ragnarok, all of which are planned for release by 2022.

Advertisement

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan also apologised for the stock issues that have made it hard for people to purchase a PS5. “We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation,” Ryan said.

“We see production ramping up over the summer” he continued, “and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period.”

These statements come after Sony’s Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said he doesn’t think demand for the PlayStation 5 is “calming down this year” and that even if production increases, Sony would not be able to keep up with demands.

In other PlayStation 5 news, there have been reports that the next-gen console will be getting an internal redesign in 2022. The report noted that the reworked console will feature a “new semi-customised” 6nm CPU from AMD as the current 5nm chip is supposedly too expensive, per Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, MLB The Show 21 became the first ever PlayStation Studios game to release on a Microsoft console, as the title came to Xbox Game Pass at launch on April 20.