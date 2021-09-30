PlayStation Studios acquires remake specialists Bluepoint Games

Bluepoint Games, the studio behind remakes of Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, has been acquired by PlayStation Studios.

Renowned for its high-quality remakes and remasters, Bluepoint Games has worked on bringing some of PlayStation’s best classic games to current gen consoles. In fact, Bluepoint has worked on God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, and even the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

Now, it looks as though the studio is closer to PlayStation than ever before.

“Bluepoint has built a name for itself by creating some of the highest-quality remasters and remakes in the industry,” said the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst. “With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties.”

Bluepoint’s last project was the critically acclaimed Demon’s Souls remake for PS5 which sold over 1.4 million copies at launch.

“PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalogue and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players,” said president of Bluepoint Games, Marco Thrush. “Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”

As for what’s next, that remains to be seen. But Bluepoint recently confirmed that its next game is going to be an entirely original one.

“Our next project, we’re working on original content right now,” Thrush told IGN. “We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us.”

“We have that original game development mindset in our hearts, and that’s what we’re now ready, finally ready with the support of Sony to push forward and show what we can do and show what PlayStation can do.”

