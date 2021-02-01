PlayStation Studios appears to be working on first-ever Xbox game

A credited leaker has released box art images of The Show 21 for Xbox One, a game created by PlayStation Studios.

Leaker ‘Anerdydad’ released the box art on Instagram, meaning the game is potentially nearing completion.

Sony announced in December 2020 that The Show 21, previously a PlayStation exclusive, would be coming to “additional console platforms”. This would mark the first occurrence of a PlayStation exclusive coming to any other platform, but came alongside a considerable extension to Sony’s video game licensing deal.

No specific platforms were mentioned in the announcement, but the timeframe presented the game’s release as “as early as 2021”. The official Twitter accounts of both Xbox and Nintendo retweeted the announcement, leading some to believe they would be involved with the project.

The Show 21 box art sees the PlayStation logo alongside the Xbox One logo, marking a first for the two rival companies. Microsoft have already released their titles on other consoles, with Minecraft, Cuphead, and Ori making appearances on other formats.

Sony has previously stated that more titles could be coming to PC, following the success of Detroit: Become Human, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Death Stranding. The head of worldwide studios at Sony has previously said that not every game will be making the cross-over between platforms, however.

In an article on the PlayStation Blog, Herman Hulst said: “To maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC.

“In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100 per cent committed to dedicated hardware.”