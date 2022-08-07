PlayStation survey asks players what types of NFTs they would buy

A special survey from PlayStation at fighting game tournament Evo is asking players about the type of NFT they are most interested in.

Evo is taking place between August 5 and 7, and Twitter user Snorlax Ownz shared a survey from PlayStation at the event – as Sony bought Evo last year – saying: “A special PlayStation quest at Evo is asking players about what gaming NFTs they want to see from PlayStation.”

IGN has confirmed the presence of the survey at the event, which comes after the announcement of PlayStation Stars, a rewards program that was promised to “definitely not” be NFTs.

Hey @wario64 a special PlayStation quest at EVO is asking players about what gaming NFTs they want to see from PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/Vwd5Q3cHn1 — Snorlax Ownz (@snorlaxownz) August 5, 2022

As part of the survey, PlayStation asked users “what do you collect most?” then provided a list with the follow-up question “which of the following NFT/Digital Collectibles would you most be interested in purchasing?” The list is as follows:

Evo-branded

Favourite music artists

Favourite Esports players/teams

PlayStation items

Favourite Game Characters

The presence of this survey doesn’t confirm or deny that PlayStation is in-fact going into NFTs, but it does seem to indicate that the platform holder is considering it.

Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, then tweeted about how this isn’t actually related to the rewards program: “This isn’t related to PlayStation Stars in this case, digital collectables is just a term that is used interchangeably with NFTs.”

