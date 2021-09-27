PlayStation team is “diligently working” to bring more features to PS5

Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at Sony, has shared that he still has a long list of features planned for the PS5.

Speaking to the PlayStation blog on Friday (September 24), Nishino shared that there is a “gigantic list” of features that his team wanted to add to the PS5 before launch. While not all of them made it at launch – he explains that they “dreamed of doing everything” – there are still some “interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas on the list” that he aims to eventually add. (Thanks, EuroGamer).

“When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there’s a lot. There’s a lot the community is asking for as well. I want to say in the Japanese way, I’m diligently working on these lists and there will be more coming out in the future.”

Nishino added that community feedback also plays a part in which features are added via PS5 system updates, noting that the team “work for customer needs” and have taken “tons” from feedback alone.

The most recent PS5 update – which launched this month – enables fans to add extra SSD storage to their console and adds a host of other features like 3D audio. In particular, Nishino said that his favourite addition is the trophy tracker, as he wants “to get more trophies and show them off” and the trophy tracker “allows me to easily pin the trophies I’m tracking down”.

