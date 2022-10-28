PlayStation users to receive more exclusive ‘Modern Warfare 2’ content

More exclusive content has been announced for the PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The existing pre-order bonus for PlayStation users, the Oni Operator Pack with the operator title and weapon blueprint for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, was announced in September alongside early access to the beta. An update on the Call of Duty website has now revealed that more exclusives will be made available to PlayStation users post-launch.

According to the blog, players who purchase the battle pass bundle will get an additional 25 tier skips as opposed to the usual 20. Monthly 24-hour long double XP events and a 25 per cent weapon XP boost will also be given to PlayStation users who team up in a party to play together, even if the other party members play on other platforms.

As well as all of the above, PlayStation users will also get two extra loadout slots after reaching level four in-game and unlocking create-a-class, as well as PS Plus members receiving combat packs that could contain items such as weapon blueprints, operator skins or emblems each season.

Call of Duty: Vanguard featured similar exclusive benefits for PlayStation users, so those familiar with the franchise and its history will not find this surprising. However it is notable that Activision Blizzard has removed the likes of entire PlayStation-exclusive modes, which used to exclude Xbox or PC users.

For those excited to get into the action, we’ve put together a list of all of the Modern Warfare 2 weapons and gear available at launch, as well as all of the maps.

