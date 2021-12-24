PlayStation Vita servers shut down for three exclusive games

Sony has closed down the servers today (December 24) for three of its most popular PlayStation Vita exclusive games.

Shortly following the tenth anniversary of Sony’s latest portable console, the PlayStation Vita, Sony has shut down servers for three of its more popular games. Freedom Wars, Soul Sacrifice Delta and Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines have all had their online capabilities removed as of today.

Freedom Wars was a first-party title for the PlayStation Vita and to date is only available on the console. Set in a dystopian future, citizens must grapple, fight and take down mechs in order to gather resources and repay their debt to society. Due to its difficulty, the online multiplayer was one of the most popular components to the title.

Soul Sacrifice and its upgrade Soul Sacrifice Delta are PlayStation Vita exclusive titled created by Keiji Inafune of Street Fighter and Mega Man fame. As you defeat creatures based on fairytales, you can choose to save them and increase defense, or sacrifice them to increase your attacking capabilites. This is another game which had a popular online multiplayer mode.

The final game Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines is an RPG with a cell-shaded art style where you frequently swap out and “breed” new party members. This game did not have online multiplayer, but by scanning QR codes players could download more powerful characters to use.

Despite not announcing a portable successor, Sony has been winding down its support for the Vita since 2019, when production stopped on hardware and physical cartridges. In July of this year, Sony also stopped developers from submitting Vita games to the store.

