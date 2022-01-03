PlayStation VR 2 and the next Oculus Quest might share a manufacturer

The next virtual reality headsets for both Sony and Meta – formerly Facebook – may share some technological DNA, as Chinese manufacturer Goertek is rumoured to be working on both PlayStation VR 2 and the successor to Oculus Quest.

The report comes from YouTuber and VR designer Brad Lynch, who took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to say that Goertek will “be in charge of mass-producing” both the PSVR 2 and the Meta Cambria, a codenamed headset said to be more powerful than the Oculus Quest 2.

Goertek, Chinese manufacturer, will be in charge of mass producing Meta Cambria and PS VR 2 (soon!) Goertek sold off Pico to Bytedance earlier this year, but signed a deal to continue producing Pico headsets Also expected to supply components for Apple AR/VR HMD — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) January 1, 2022

Advertisement

Lynch also suggests that the manufacturer will supply components for Apple’s long-rumoured – but as-yet unconfirmed – mixed reality device.

While this all remains firmly within the realms of rumour so far, with none of the supposedly involved companies commenting or announcing anything publicly, there is some evidence in the rumour’s favour. Although Goertek, founded in 2001, has traditionally been focused predominantly on acoustics and related technologies, its client base includes the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Sony, so it already has relationships in place to facilitate further manufacturing deals.

Goertek also has a growing range of VR products of its own, having invested heavily in the space – in July 2020, it announced plans to increase its production of VR and AR devices to 5million units per year, an increase of 3.5million at the time.

So far, all Sony has revealed of the PSVR 2 is an early look at its controllers, which look to echo the more tactile approach of the Oculus Quest 2 hand grips. Meanwhile, Cambria was announced in October 2021 (thanks, RoadToVR) and is expected to be a “high end” device, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying Cambria “isn’t the next Quest”.

One big difference between the two is that while Cambria is widely expected to be cordless, as with the Oculus Quest headsets, PSVR 2 will need to be tethered to a PS5. However, if Lynch’s report proves true, the future headsets sharing some underlying technology could benefit developers, allowing for more accessible cross-platform content releases.

Advertisement

In other news, Samsung has announced a cloud gaming focus for its 2022 range of Smart TVs, with Google Stadia, GeForce Now, and Utomik apps built into a dedicated Gaming Hub.