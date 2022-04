Last week, PlayStation announced that the subscription services known as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now would be merging to create one big service that would offer three tiers of membership. Since then, speculation has been rife about what will and won’t be part of the new “PlayStation Plus”, though we do know console exclusives ‘Returnal’ and ‘Death Stranding’ will be part of it. CEO Jim Ryan has cleared up some things, and teased what might be to come.