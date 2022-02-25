PlayStation’s Game Pass rival is reportedly close to launching

Sony’s apparent Xbox Game Pass rival and rework of its PlayStation Plus subscription service, called Project Spartacus, is reportedly close to launching.

This claim comes from journalist Jeff Grubb on his GrubbSnax show (via VGC), where he talked more about the release of Sony’s supposed new subscription model. Grubb says it will be priced at around £12 ($16 USD) a month at maximum, with each of the three tiers at a different pricepoint.

These tiers will be essential, extra and premium, according to Grubb. “The pricing, again could be a placeholder, but the pricing is [£7.50] a month for essential, [£10] a month for extra and [£12] a month for premium”. The prices have been converted using the current exchange rate.

“It’s probably getting pretty close to this actually launching, something’s probably going to happen by the end of this month and I don’t think that necessarily means publicly, I think in terms of the internal milestone of where the service needs to be,” added Grubb.

Grubb then said that the most expensive tier of Project Spartacus will offer games on a similar basis to EA Play, where first-party titles will be given on a game trial basis, meaning major PlayStation titles can be played for a limited amount of time.

Grubb added that he doesn’t know “if that’s for every single game that comes out, but it seems like that.”

“You also get classic games and streaming […] I don’t know what classic games means, but I do know that it’s a major part of this premium tier. So you have game trials, classic games and streaming on this premium tier.”

Apparently the essential tier will be equivalent to PlayStation Plus, with the monthly free games included in there as well. This new service will reportedly phase out PlayStation Now – the PS4 and PS5 game streaming service – in favour of combining it with PlayStation Plus.

The Game Pass rival was first reported last year, which also said the new service would encompass three tiers.

In other news, Elden Ring players are leaving negative PC reviews for the game due to performance issues.