PlayStation’s State Of Play returning this week with PSVR 2 and ‘Suicide Squad’ previews

PlayStation are set to air their latest State Of Play stream this week, focusing on the upcoming PSVR 2 and Suicide Squad.

The event will take place Thursday, February 23 at 1pm PT / 6pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET and be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

Focusing on Sony‘s third-party partners, it will feature key updates on the Rocksteady game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and new reveals of the PSVR 2, which is launching the day prior to the stream (February 22).

Teasing the stream, Sony said: “Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year.

“Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios.”

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

Last week, Sony shared a pair of teardown videos for its forthcoming PlayStation VR2 and its Sense controllers. The clips see PS VR2 hardware engineers Takamasa Araki and Takeshi Igarashi offer an in depth preview of the internal structure and design philosophy behind the new virtual reality products.

PlayStation VR2 is due to launch on Wednesday (February 22), priced at £529.99 ($549.99). The product includes the PS VR2 headset, the PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones.

Unity previously said that the upcoming PS VR2 would take virtual reality gaming “to a whole new level” while “allowing players to immerse themselves into game worlds like never before”.

This week, Ozzy Osbourne became a gamer in a new advert for the new headset. The advert, focusing on upcoming PSVR 2 game Horizon Call Of The Mountain, sees Ozzy getting to grips with the new technology, with a cameo from wife Sharon.