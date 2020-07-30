Plunder Blood Money Trios returns to ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Infinity Ward and Activision have released a new playlist update for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, and its free-to-play online battle royale, Warzone.

The update was announced via Twitter, and is now live for players across all platforms. For Modern Warfare, Gunfight (no Blueprints), Gunfight 3v3 Knives Only, Deathmatch Domination and Drop Zone have been added. Additionally, the popular Shipment and Shoot House maps have received 24/7 playlists.

On the Warzone front, players will once again be able to dive into Plunder Blood Money Trios, alongside the usual playlists: Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads. The Plunder Quads, however, has been removed.

Modern Warfare and Warzone will also offer double XP, double weapon XP and double Battle Pass XP this week. The double XP event begins on July 31 at 6PM BST and runs through August 3.

This is expected to be one of the last playlist updates for both games before Season 5 launches on August 5. This year’s new Call Of Duty game, Black Ops Cold War is also rumoured to be revealed during Season 5.

Infinity Ward previously released teasers for Season 5 of Warzone that teased the arrival of trains and the inside of stadium. The clips seem to corroborate a report from VGC, which claimed that the upcoming season would “include a revamp of the game’s large football stadium to include an open interior”, as well as the addition of “a loot-filled train”.

In other Call Of Duty news, Infinity Ward has warned players that more waves of bans are incoming, and will target cheaters. A list of penalties that can result in a ban can be found here.