‘Pocket Mortys’ creator Big Pixel Studios set to close at the end of the year

Around 40 employees will be let go

By Miri Teixeira
pocket mortys - big pixel studios
Big Pixel Studios Team at a Pocket Mortys event. Image credit: Big Pixel Studios

Pocket Mortys creators Big Pixel Studios have announced that they will cease operations at the end of this year, making their entire staff redundant.

The closure of the company will see 40 employees left without a job, and according to Laurie James on Twitter the move means their latest game will never see release.

Big Pixel was bought up by Adult Swim Games in 2018, following a successful release of Pocket Mortys – a Rick and Morty tie-in game. They have been working together since 2009, and were even recipients of the Best Places To Work award just last year. This was off the back of the company taking steps to ‘empower’ employees, according to Operations Manager, Georgina Felce.

Pocket Mortys, a mobile game that sees players collecting characters from the popular Adult Swim series, has been supported with additional content since release. It is unclear whether the game will remain online, but it is safe to say that any updates to the game will stop from January 1st.

Adult Swim has expanded quite successfully onto the games market, publishing over 200 games – titles such as Amateur Surgeon, Robot Unicorn Attack, and Rain World.

In other gaming news, popular online multiplayer game Among Us has been given a surprise launch on the Nintendo Switch console. The new version is set to support crossplay between PC and mobile versions as well, but does require a Nintendo Switch Online account.

