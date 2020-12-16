‘Pocket Mortys’ creator Big Pixel Studios set to close at the end of the year

Pocket Mortys creators Big Pixel Studios have announced that they will cease operations at the end of this year, making their entire staff redundant.

The closure of the company will see 40 employees left without a job, and according to Laurie James on Twitter the move means their latest game will never see release.

Narrator: 'It was 2020; this was not good news.'@BigPixelStudios has been shut down, so we've all been made redundant from January 1st. Some hella good people here, who made something proper cool. Unfortunately you'll never get to play it, because capitalism. https://t.co/kfTMOr3bXC — Laurie James 🌱 🌍 (@sicklydove) December 15, 2020

Big Pixel was bought up by Adult Swim Games in 2018, following a successful release of Pocket Mortys – a Rick and Morty tie-in game. They have been working together since 2009, and were even recipients of the Best Places To Work award just last year. This was off the back of the company taking steps to ‘empower’ employees, according to Operations Manager, Georgina Felce.

Pocket Mortys, a mobile game that sees players collecting characters from the popular Adult Swim series, has been supported with additional content since release. It is unclear whether the game will remain online, but it is safe to say that any updates to the game will stop from January 1st.

Adult Swim has expanded quite successfully onto the games market, publishing over 200 games – titles such as Amateur Surgeon, Robot Unicorn Attack, and Rain World.

