‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’ datamine finds early National Dex unlock

Pokémon dataminers have found that the National Dex can be unlocked after the first gym in the latest games.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl both have the National Pokédex available to complete, but unlocking it happens sooner than might be expected, according to a recent datamine.

Twitter user @shibuna_Switch has posted a tweet explaining the situation with the National Pokédex (via GameRant). The National Dex is a late-game goal for many players and opens up the Pokédex to include far more Pokémon. However, to unlock it, players have to finish the local Pokédex first, in this case, the Sinnoh Dex.

Hilariously, you can legitimately get the National Dex and the Poké Radar with 1 badge. The only requirements are to get to Eterna City and to have all Pokémon viewed in the Sinnoh Dex! Ty to @QStheSLAYER for bringing this up and @mattyoukhana_ for looking into the script. pic.twitter.com/SxZ7RFv0Ga — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) December 5, 2021

However, dataminers have discovered that the feature will unlock after only the first gym, assuming the local Dex is finished. As such, it is improbable that any player will be able to get a hold of the National Dex so early unless they have a friend willing to trade them the 151 Pokémon needed to complete it.

An update to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl recently made it much harder to hunt shiny Pokémon, or complete speed runs. The fastest that players were able to complete the game was just 17 minutes. However, the strategy used to achieve this time relied on many glitches which have been removed in the recent patch.

The menu storage glitch was particularly critical to speedrunning tactics. It allowed players to clip out of bounds and then save their position. When they reloaded the save, it would move them back into the game area but may skip large quantities of the story.

Another bug allowed players to surf on land and access unreachable areas. This has currently been fixed, but speedrunners are still looking for alternative ways to achieve the effect.

