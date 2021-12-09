‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl’ hit six million sales in first week

The numbers are in, and it turns out Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are doing quite well for themselves.

Despite quite mixed reactions, between the two versions, over six million units have been sold worldwide in their first week on sale, according to Famitsu.

To put that into perspective, that matches the sales figure from the first week Pokémon Sword and Shield were on sale, and double that of Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee’s three million in a week. However, it can’t quite beat out the Nintendo 3DS’ Pokémon Sun and Moon, which managed 7.2million in their first week.

Advertisement

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has been suffering from a huge number of bugs despite the success. A menu duping glitch allowed players to beat the game in just 15 minutes, though that has now been fixed in an update. There was also a softlock in the game’s seventh gym which would find players stuck at the bottom of a slippery slope, with no way up. It’s safe to say the game has had a bit of a rocky start. In our review, we found the game to be generally good, though it being a remake of a game from 2006 put a damper on the experience.

Dataminers have also already figured out the the National Dex can actually be unlocked after the first gym in the remakes, as it usually can only be unlocked after finding all the Pokémon and beating the game. Whilst it’s essentially impossible to do, it’s still strange.

In other news, Kickstarter has announced that they will be moving the platform onto the blockchain, a move that has been widely criticised by many users of the crowd-funding site.