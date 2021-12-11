Pokémon Center online site soft launches in the UK

Without much fanfare, the Pokémon Center UK website has soft-launched two years after the pop-up.

The Pokémon Center UK is currently in beta, with a small selection of items to browse through. A notice on the site reads, “Welcome to Pokémon Center UK. Congratulations on being one of the first to discover this site—our recent expansion of the Pokémon Center! We’re excited to welcome you with the best possible experience, but this site is still in its early stages, so you may see a few hiccups.” You can also subscribe to an email newsletter to keep up to date on the site.

Currently, there are only four categories that have items to choose from. There is a range of plushes to choose from, with several starter Pokémon available, as well as a variety of other pocket monsters. There’s also a selection of pins to choose from, and unsurprisingly you can also purchase Pokémon cards.

Advertisement

You can also buy a variety of clothing, most of which has previously been unavailable to get in the UK. There are Home and Video Game categories too, but no products are listed there currently. According to the FAQ page, there are plans to expand their range of products over 2022 and beyond. The FAQ also says there are currently no plans to launch a Pokémon Center in other markets.

The first Pokémon Center opened in Tokyo, 1998, and they’ve been gradually expanding since then. In 2014, an online Pokémon Center opened in the US. And in 2019, there was a pop-up Pokémon Center in London. The pop-up struggled to meet demand at the time, with incredibly lengthy queues, and limited stock.

In other news, a recent leak has suggested that Persona 3 Portable might be getting a multiplatform re-release.