The Pokémon Company announces ‘New Pokémon Snap’ release date

The Pokémon Company has announced the release date for New Pokémon Snap, along with dropping a gameplay trailer.

The company has revealed that New Pokémon Snap will be arriving to Nintendo Switch on April 30, with pre-orders starting from today (January 14). The gameplay trailer also delves into the first-person action players will undertake on the adventure.

Instead of weapons, players are armed with a camera and tasked to explore the Lental region, which is home to vibrant jungles and desolate deserts. On the adventure, players are tasked to take photos of Pokémon in the wild, with better pictures garnering more points.

As more pictures are taken, the player’s Photodex will expand, building a portfolio of the best snaps on the adventure and sharing details on Pokémon who have been snapshotted. More points are awarded for frame placement, poses, and whether the Pokémon is facing the camera.

Check out the new trailer below:

New Pokémon Snap is a sequel to the original game founded on the Nintendo 64 back in 1999. Its release date announcement also marks the beginning of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, which has already promised to bring more news and reveals.

One long circulating rumour is the potential remake of both Pokémon Diamond & Pearl. Theories for the remakes sparked last year and have since been a popular rumour amongst the community.

A portable Pokémon Gengar pillow was also announced last week, which can double as both a headrest or the ability to pull out its tongue and form a makeshift bed. It was immediately popular and sold out within two hours.