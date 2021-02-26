‘Pokemon Diamond And Pearl’ remakes announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced remakes of Pokemon Diamond And Pearl for the Switch console in late 2021.

The new games, renamed Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, will take place in the Sinnoh region, bringing back the old favourites with a new art style, modelled on the more recent games.

The announcement video shows the game evolving from the Nintendo DS version to a fully 3D experience with a more interactive interface. Many familiar faces make a brief appearance, albeit with updated character design.

The game will reintroduce creatures such as Drifloon, Arceus, and Luxio – with the three Sinnoh starters – Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup – available to choose from. Familiar locations will also return, with a few modern upgrades to the game’s UI.

Diamond And Pearl remakes have dominated Pokemon rumours for months, with leaks that suggested it would be announced at the Nintendo Direct earlier in February. The 15th anniversary of the game coincides with the 25th anniversary of Pokemon as a franchise, meaning many announcements are expected for this coming year.

First came Sinnoh remakes. Then came Sinnoh pre-makes. Introducing #PokemonLegendsArceus, a new challenge and a new frontier for the Pokémon world. pic.twitter.com/Kgm8Y1UPjm — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 26, 2021

An open-world RPG was also announced, titled Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which will also come out on Switch. This joins several other games that will celebrate the franchise this year.

Meanwhile, there have been other Pokemon celebrations recently, such as Original Stitch bringing out 34 new Ruby And Sapphire themed clothing patterns, and Galarian Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Go.