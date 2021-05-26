‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ remakes confirmed for November launch

Nintendo has announced the release dates for the next instalments of Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – remakes of the Diamond and Pearl games released for Nintendo DS – will launch on November 19.

The announcements arrived today (May 26) with little fanfare via Twitter unaccompanied by any new information of trailer, other than that the games were available to pre-order (US retailers only).

Fans will however be able to pick up both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl together as a dual pack at launch.

See the Sinnoh region in a brilliant new light when #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl come to #NintendoSwitch on 19/11. pic.twitter.com/sMShWlYHOJ — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 26, 2021

This was followed with the announcement that the latest instalment in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be released next year on January 22.

Arceus is an open-world RPG featuring more advanced graphics, which is more in line with the evolution of the series fans have been expecting. It is however considered a spin-off, as well as a prequel to the Diamond and Pearl games, with Arceus also taking place in the Sinnoh region.

Your adventure in the Sinnoh of days gone by begins 28/01/2022! #PokemonLegendsArceus pic.twitter.com/qAsSAsvdFP — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 26, 2021

These titles round up the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise this year, which has already seen New Pokémon Snap selling four times more copies than its predecessor and hitting the top of the UK physical retail charts at launch.

Earlier this month, Katy Perry released a new Pokémon-themed song ‘Electric’, starring in a music video alongside Pikachu and Pichu.

Still to come, Pokémon GO Fest returns in July as a global event, where Niantic has teased anniversary celebrations.