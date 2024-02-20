Pokémon Direct with “exciting news” confirmed for this month

Coinciding with Pokémon Day, a Pokémon Direct has been announced for February 27 with the promise of “exciting news” in store.

“Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! See you there, Trainers!” read the reveal on the series’ official X account.

The event will be available through the official YouTube channel from 2.00pm GMT (6.00am PST/7.00am MST/8.00am CST/9.00am EST) on February 27.

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀 Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉 See you there, Trainers! 📺: https://t.co/eDWO5LvlWq pic.twitter.com/plsFcIJ2eS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 20, 2024

Advertisement

This date has always held a high level of significance for the community as it is the date that Pokémon Red and Green released in Japan in 1996.

Celebrations will include exclusive timed Research Tasks and according rewards for Pokémon Go that will only unlock when visiting the Empire State Building in New York City.

From sunset on February 27, the attraction will feature blue and yellow-themed lighting to commemorate the premiere of Pokémon Horizons: The Series. Additionally, The Pokémon Company is partnering with children’s charity The Toy Foundation for the Empire State Building event.

“Pokémon Day is about celebrating the Pokémon brand alongside its passionate fan community, and we couldn’t think of a better way to honour that than by making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in need,” said The Pokémon Company’s chief diversity and social responsibility officer Raquel Daniels in a press release.

Advertisement

“As we look forward to the Empire State Building lighting, we are continuing our support of The Toy Foundation’s important work by furthering opportunities for children and families in New York to experience the comfort and joy of play.”

In other gaming news, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios appeared to be teasing the arrival of a new alien race for players to fight against.