‘Pokémon’ fans can now buy face masks featuring their favourite character

Fans of Pokémon can now represent their favourite Pokémon from original generation games Pokémon Red and Blue, with a range of themed masks and bandanas available from Original Stitch.

The clothing company is currently taking orders for a range of face masks and bandanas which use the same fabric patterns that feature on their custom shirts.

Customers will have the ability to choose from graphic designs based on the 151 Kanto Pokémon, from Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander, all the way through to Mewtwo and Mew.

Each mask comes in two available sizes, small and medium, with a choice of four different colours available for the inner mesh.

From time of order, masks will ship in 5-6 weeks, which means they won’t be arriving in time for Christmas.

The website also contains an important clarification stating that the masks are “intended to be used as a fashion item and is not intended to prevent infectious diseases.”

Original Stitch also clarified that as a “hygienic product” they will not be able to accept returns or exchanges on any masks.

In addition, Original Stitch are still making their Pokémon shirts, with custom designs which cover the 151 Pokémon from the Kanto and the 100 from Generation 2’s Johto region. As with the masks, there are various customisation options including pockets and sleeves.

Shipping time for the shirts is 3-4 weeks, and as with the masks they ship to the following regions: Japan, the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, India, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Pokémon Company recently announced that their 25th anniversary celebration will be taking place next year, unveiling a new logo, and teasing a few details for a “very special upcoming celebration.”

Fans of the series are also looking forward to the potential remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl that have been rumoured for release next year, as well as the confirmed Pokémon Snap follow up.