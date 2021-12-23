‘Pokémon Go’ 2022 roadmap includes new raids

Niantic has released a roadmap for Pokémon Go that covers New Year events and upcoming opportunities to catch shiny Pokémon.

The roadmap has a list of Pokémon that will be featured in raids throughout January. They include Kyurem, Heatran, Genesect, and Regice. One will be available per week, and each will have a chance to spawn as a shiny variant.

A new mega raid will be available from January 7, including Mega Aerodactyl for the first time. As with the other raids, there is a chance to encounter a shiny version of the Pokémon.

Niantic has also announced the Pokémon Go Community Day for January. “Join us on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time for a Community Day event featuring Spheal, the Clap Pokémon!”

“Spheal will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Evolve Sealeo (Spheal’s Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterwards to get a Walrein that knows the Charged Attack Icicle Spear and Fast Attack Powder Snow.”

There will also be three events available for fans to take part in throughout January and into February.

The first is the New Year’s event, “From Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time, ring in the new year with Pokémon in new costumes and snazzy new avatar items!”

Next is the Mountains of Power “From Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time, work with Spark to activate the second part of the mysterious door by journeying through terrain reminiscent of the mountains found in regions like Johto and Sinnoh.”

Finally, February will bring in the Electic and Steel Themed event inspired by the Kanto Power Plant.

