‘Pokémon GO’ adds mythical pokémon Zarude

A new mythical Pokémon is coming to Pokémon GO on October 1 to celebrate the upcoming film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

Zarude, the mythical Dark/Grass Pokémon introduced in Sword and Shield, is heading to Pokémon GO. Trainers will be able to obtain the mythical beast by completing a new Special Research task.

Completing the limited-time research line will reward trainers with the Zarude encounter. And while trainers can only pick up the new research line during the event, they can finish it off at their leisure.

Other new themed Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Pokémon from the film.

“Complete this research line to encounter Zarude and help Professor Willow learn more about the Rogue Monkey Pokémon,” says the official release. “This is the first time that this Dark- and Grass-type Mythical Pokémon will be available in Pokémon GO.”

You’ll also see Pokémon, which appear in the movie more frequently in the wild – this includes Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble and the rare chance to encounter a Larvitar.

Additionally, Explorer Pikachu will be coming back with his signature explorer’s hat – seek out a shiny version if you’re lucky enough.

Pokémon seen in the movie will also be appearing in Pokémon GO raids:

Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, and Rufflet will be found in one-star raids.

Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, and Flygon will be found in three-star raids.

Throwing a spanner in the works, Jessie and James will be back to cause trouble, showing up in your snapshots and appearing in their very own Meowth Balloon until October 15.

On top of all these excellent new additions, there are also several explorer-themed items heading to the Style Shop, including the Adventure Hat and the Wailmer Water Bottle.

