‘Pokémon GO’ announces first Community Day event of 2022

Developer Niantic has unveiled its plans for the first Pokémon GO Community Day of the year ahead, which will take place on January 16, 2022.

Announced in a blog post, the spotlight Pokémon for next month’s event will be Spheal, a dual Ice and Water-type creature. As is standard for Community Day events, Spheal will be spawning almost exclusively between 11am and 5pm on the day (times determined by the player location), and there will be an increased chance of catching a “Shiny” version – in this case, sporting a fetching fuschia pink look, rather than its usual icy blue.

January just got a lot cooler. ❄️😎 Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Spheal will be featured during January #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 📝 Read more here: https://t.co/mTD08Y8daT pic.twitter.com/z4s5ZV1ii8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 20, 2021

Advertisement

During the event, or up to two hours afterwards, evolving a Spheal to its final form, Walrein, will teach it two exclusive moves. The first is the fast attack Powder Snow, and the second is the charged attack Icicle Spear.

While Spheals will be appearing for all players, there will also be a small story DLC available for £0.79 ($0.99), a regular feature of Pokémon Go’s Community Days. Titled “The Spheal Deal”, will offer a series of ‘Special Research’ tasks from the game’s mentor, Professor Willow.

The event will also offer a triple experience point boost, incense and lures lasting three hours each – rather than the usual one – and snapshot encounters when taking photos using the game’s AR camera feature. The EXP boost, in particular, will be welcome, especially for high-level players, as Pokémon GO’s experience requirements for levelling up become increasingly demanding.

Players eager to get their hands on another special Spheal may want to jump into the game now, where a holiday-themed Spheal is currently randomly spawning, wearing a cosy, colourful scarf. However, like most costumed Pokémon in Pokémon GO, this version of Spheal cannot be evolved.

Advertisement

In other news, UK developer Rebellion is working on an unannounced AAA game for a “world-class IP”. At the same time, modders have already created a vast slate of tweaks and customisations for the PC release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.