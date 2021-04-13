‘Pokémon Go’ bug turns newly released Pokémon invisible

Pokémon Go bug has made newly released creatures invisible to players.

The latest event, Rival’s Week, began this morning (April 13) at 10am and will run to 8pm April 18 and introduced new Pokémon Skrelpo and Clauncher to the wild, raids, and also via Field Research Encounters.

Despite the update, players have reported that they cannot see the new Pokémon in certain versions of the app. The monsters are still technically on the map, but the models are not loading, which means players using Pokémon Go Plus or Gotcha devices can still catch them, but others cannot.

Niantic have responded to fans via twitter, advising that those experiencing the bug update their game to the most recent version. According to many players responding to the tweet, updating to the latest version of the game affects the game in other ways, including preventing Team Rocket Go trainers from appearing.

Trainers, due to a bug, Skrelp and Clauncher cannot be seen on versions of Pokémon GO older than 0.205. As a result, Trainers on older versions of the app may not be able to catch them. Please update your app to the latest version as a workaround, while we work on a fix. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 13, 2021

Twitter user ‘ThatHollowGuy’ writes “people have been /AVOIDING/ the latest update because it bakes Rocket battles and makes pokeball spinning severely lag on iOS devices” whilst KenzieGames writes “Any update on the Team Go Rocket grunts/ Was hoping to level up this week but can’t”.

So people who have been /AVOIDING/ the latest update because it breaks Rocket battles and makes pokeball spinning severely lag on iOS devices, will be have to update now?

With the money your company makes, you REALLY need to hire more QA testers 🙄🙄 — Jack 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatHollowGuy) April 13, 2021

Any update on the Team GO Rocket grunts? Was hoping to level up this week but can’t 🥺 — Kenzie ❄️ (@KenzieGames) April 13, 2021

In other responses to the tweet, players have been listing the issues they are experiencing. Zachary T. Carter writes “so what about the XP issues with friendship” and “no notification with lucky eggs on”.

So what about the XP issues with friendship increases. No notification with lucky eggs on. Multiple people experiencing this issue. — Zachary T. Carter (@ZCarterPR) April 13, 2021

