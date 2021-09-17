‘Pokémon GO’ celebrates its fifth anniversary with a community video

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, Niantic has released a video collecting some of its most memorable moments.

The video features footage from “Pokémon Trainers” all over the world, sharing their real-life experiences and achievements on camera. In the blog post accompanying the video, Niantic wrote, “No matter where your adventures take you, we’re all connected through the world of Pokémon GO.”

Starting from the announcement of Pokémon GO and media coverage of the AR game, the video moved through the five years since its release, showing fans of all ages catching their own Pokémon.

The celebration will continue with Community Day on September 19, where Oshawott will be available to catch far more frequently for a limited time. The current Pokémon GO season is the Season Of Mischief, which focuses on Hoopa. Special Research for the season will allow players to follow the story regarding the mischief Pokémon, and also potentially encounter a Shiny Ditto.

The latest news on Pokémon GO has seen the game introduce form changes, a convention used in the classic Pokémon games. As part of Niantic’s Fashion Week, Pokémon will be able to change their form – instead of requiring players to catch each form separately in different weather conditions or locations.

The changes come into play from September 21, when Furfrou – the poodle-like Pokémon – also appears in the game. Furfrou will be able to transform into one of ten possible forms as a way for players to test this new mechanic.