‘Pokemon GO’ Johto Celebration Event announced

A new Pokemon GO event has been announced for the lead-up to Tour Kanto, which will showcase the Johto region and its native Pokemon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10am local time on January 26, continuing through to January 31 at 8pm local time. The Johto Celebration Event will include increased spawns, raids, new egg content, and exclusive field research goals.

Pokemon native to the Johto and Hoenn region will increase in number during the event, making them easier to catch for a brief time. These include Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Aipom, and Snubbull. A Shiny Miltank has also been added, possibly in celebration of 2021 being the Year of the Ox.

Eggs found during the event will be more likely to produce Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Smoochum, and Larvitar. All of these have been confirmed to appear in 5km eggs.

Event-exclusive field research will include tasks that reward players with Stardust and lead to encounters with Johto region Pokemon. There will also be a Collection Challenge that will reward dedicated players with 15 Poke Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.

One-star and rhree-star raids will feature native Pokemon, including Togetic and Skarmory, with Five-star raids exhibiting legendary beasts. Entei, Raikou, and Suicune will all be appearing at different times.

Elsewhere in Pokemon news, a Nintendo Switch remake of Pokemon Diamond And Pearl is rumoured for announcement in February according to Pokemon Centre. A Nintendo Direct has also been speculated for February 27, which means this could be the day Pokemon Diamond And Pearl gets an official announcement.