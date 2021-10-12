‘Pokémon GO’ releases details of its Halloween event

Pokémon GO will introduce new Halloween-themed Pokémon into the game starting from Friday October 15. The new Pokémon will begin appearing from 10am, local to each player.

The event will take place over two weeks, ending at 8pm on Halloween, and will consist of two parts, each introducing new Pokémon, items, costumes and raids. The first week will be called ‘Creepy Companions’ and the second ‘Ghoulish Pals’.

A Halloween cup has also been announced for the GO Battle League and a new research event will involve the Pokémon Yamask. Psychic, Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon will also appear more frequently during the fortnight.

Throughout the two weeks, a remix of the spooky Lavender Town soundtrack – a location from the original Pokémon Red and Blue – will play at night while using the app. Versions of Pikachu, Piplup and Drifblim will also be available during the event, all wearing Halloween themed hats.

New items will also be available for purchase through Pokémon GO’s in-app store, including a pumpkin Pikachu head and Pumpkaboo themed clothes. Crates will also be Halloween themed for the event, and Halloween stickers will be available from Pokéstops.

Galarian Slowbro will be available for the first time in-game during the first week. To obtain the Poison-type Pokémon, players must set a Galarian Slowpoke as their buddy and then catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon. Zubat, Drowzee, Woobat and other spooky Pokémon will appear as encounters, while a shiny version of spider-like Pokémon Spinarak will be available for the first time.

Raids are also more likely to feature spooky Pokémon, and “Mega Raids” are likely to feature Mega Gengar. Eggs are also more likely to feature ghosts such as Litwick, with rare eggs containing Galarian Yamask or Golett.

The second week will introduce four new Pokémon to the game, all dual Ghost/Grass types. Phantump and its evolution Trevenant – both based on haunted trees – and the pumpkin Pokémon Pumpkaboo and its evolution Gourgeist will be appearing.

The introduction of Pumpkaboo will also see its signature size mechanic carry over from the core Pokémon games. The gourd Pokémon is available in four different sizes, determined at random with each encounter. The larger the Pumpkaboo, the higher the HP stat – but the lower the speed. There will be a collection challenge based around catching this Pokémon at various sizes.

Encounters during the second stage of the event will include Purrloin and Haunter, while the raids will also update – the Mega Raid focus switching to Mega Absol. Phantump will also be obtainable by hatching 7km eggs during this part of the event.

