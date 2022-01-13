‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ extended gameplay shares new look at open-world

Nintendo has released an extended gameplay trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which shows off the Hisui Region, battles, quests, and more.

The trailer dives into the open-world of the Hisui Region, where players will be able to explore vast locations, gather important resources, craft items, complete quests, and of course, catch Pokémon.

It’s explained that there are many different types of Pokémon in the wild that all have their own personality. For instance, players will need to think about how they will approach certain creatures to catch them. Some will be at ease with the player, while some will require the player to sneak up on to catch.

However, aggressive Pokémon will become alert if players fail to catch them the first time and to do so, they must battle them. If aggressive Pokémon deal enough damage, the player will faint and lose some of their collected items. Players can also use items to their advantage to catch Pokémon, like throwing berries to catch them off guard.

The player is part of the Survey Corps and will be tasked with cataloguing all the different types of Pokémon living in Hisui with their Pokédex. Not only will players need to catch them, but they will need to observe them displaying certain moves and behaviours.

When finished, players can visit Professor Laventon to hand in their survey report, which will update their Pokédex and increase their rank in the Survey Corps. Players will also receive funds from the Professor to buy materials and items.

Players can travel on foot throughout the Hisui Region, but as it’s a large environment, they can also come across special, rideable Pokémon. Wyrdeer will help players navigate the land faster, while the Hisuian Braviary will let players fly, and Basculegion allows players to travel over water.

In Jubilife Village, there is a variety of different services, such as the clothier, the craftworks, and the trading post – where Pokémon can be traded with fellow players – as well as the player’s lodging.

Players can also receive a variety of missions and requests, which will all have different rewards upon completion. Requests are side-quests, while missions are relevant to the main story. Once accepted, the quests will be added to the player’s Arc Phone, which lets them track progress.

There are also two unique ways of battling Pokémon – Strong Style and Agile Style. Agile will raise the user’s action speed with the expense of ability power, while Strong will do the opposite and may delay the player’s next turn. In the wild, players will also come across Alpha Pokémon, who are larger and have red eyes and are much more difficult than regular Pokémon.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will be able to fully customize their character with a variety of clothing, accessories, hairstyles, and more. More options will become available as the player progresses.

Finally, the player will also be required to locate and calm Noble Pokémon, which look to be some sort of wild mini-boss. In battle, players will need to calm them by throwing balms while they attack and attempt to catch them once they let their guard down.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch on January 28 for Nintendo Switch.

