‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ news coming “soon” according to reports

Excited Pokémon fans will reportedly hear more about Pokémon Legends: Arceus soon, according to The Pokémon Company.

JC Smith, Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at The Pokémon Company, has stated that fans will be “hearing from us soon” with more news on Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Smith said:

Advertisement

“We have a robust rollout, but not a lot that I can share at this time. But the team has a lot of great things to share, and you’ll be hearing from us soon.”

As this interview was from back in July, this could mean that fans may not have long to wait before hearing more. As Nintendo often announces larger pieces of news through various Nintendo Directs, it’s possible that a Pokémon Direct could be on its way in the near future.

Though Pokémon Legends: Arceus was announced back in February, follow-up news has been scarce regarding the game, which launches on January 28, 2022. From the website, players can expect a Pokémon game that infuses “new action and RPG elements”, as players will need to “catch, survey and research wild Pokémon in a long-gone era of the Sinnoh region”.

The starter Pokémon have also been confirmed, and fans will be able to choose from Rowlet, Cynaquil and Oshawott at the start of their journey. The legendary Pokémon – Arceus – is likely to bring a lot of power to the series, as “Arceus is said to have shaped all there is in this world”.

Earlier in the year, an excited fan rendered the rustic Pokéball design from Pokémon Legends: Arceus in a realistic style.

Advertisement

In other news, Twitch will now give suspended users more details on why they have been punished. The company has been criticized for handing out vaguely justified punishments in the past, so will now explain the details behind a suspension.