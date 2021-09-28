‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ shows off “Noble Pokémon” in new trailer

The Pokémon Company has released a fresh trailer for its upcoming open-world game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, showcasing a new class of “Noble Pokémon” players will encounter in the game.

The new look at the game first introduces features such as rideable Pokémon, with the player character traversing the world on the backs of new Pokémon such as Wyrdeer and Basculegion, plus interactions with Pokémon Wardens. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus taking players back in time to a point in Pokéhistory when the Sinnoh Region – the setting for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – was known as Hisui, these Wardens seem to be a precursor to the more familiar Gym Leaders from the core games.

Most interesting though is the introduction of a powerful wild Pokémon called “Kleavor”, the first of the new Noble Pokémon. Described as a Bug/Rock dual-type Pokémon, the creature is seen rampaging through the woods with a fiery yellow glow engulfing it, before being defeated and seemingly calmed by the player. It’s then revealed as a rocky-looking black, white, and tan brown critter with giant stone blades for hands – sure to be of use in Pokémon battles.

The Pokémon series often distinguishes between classes of Pokémon, with Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon indicating levels of rarity or exclusivity. However, Kleavor’s angered form in the video above is also similar to the Totem Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, creatures who were powered-up by their auras and served as bosses in the game’s Island Trials.

Quite where Noble Pokémon fit into that hierarchy remains to be seen, but expect Nintendo to showcase more of them ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ release on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

