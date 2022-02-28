‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ update adds new content and fixes issues

A new Pokémon Legends: Arceus patch is now live for the Nintendo Switch. It adds new content and various tweaks.

Launched yesterday (February 27), the patch updates the game to version 1.1.0. It adds new requests you can partake in after viewing the game’s end credits. These include surveying occurrences of the mysterious Massive Mass Outbreak phenomenon.

It’s also now possible to access the Eternal Battle Reverie in which players can meet Arceus in their dreams. By doing so, they can attempt a test of strength and see how long a win streak they can earn.

New battles have also been added to the Training Grounds, as well as new features in the Photography Studio. Additionally, a new high-difficulty balloon race has been added to the Coronet Highlands.

Other adjustments include a change to the function of the Ginkgo Guild, and a new special berry harvest at the Farm in Jubilife Village.

Fixes have also been made throughout the game. Players who encountered an issue when advancing the mission “The Plate of Moonview Arena” won’t have a problem any more. Also, an issue where the weather could become stuck in one state has been corrected.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has reached over 6.5million players worldwide as of the start of February.

There’s more exciting news for Pokémon fans too. Yesterday (February 27), Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were announced for the Nintendo Switch. A late 2022 release date has been confirmed.

In other gaming news, Valve has admitted that half of all Steam cryptocurrency payments were fraudulent when the company trialled Bitcoin as a payment method from 2016 to 2017.