‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ prototype reveals cut features, events and more

A leaked prototype of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! has revealed that a number of features and events were cut prior to the game’s official release.

The prototype of the Nintendo Switch title, which was released alongside Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, both remakes of the 1998 Game Boy title Pokémon Yellow, was anonymously posted on the 4chan Pokémon board on December 24. The build of the prototype dates back to May 2018, just six months before the game’s official release.

Members of the Pokémon community have since gone through the prototype and have discovered that a slew of features were cut from the game prior to its launch. YouTuber Lewtwo documented the differences between the prototype and final release in an extensive Twitter thread, outlining all the changes and content that was ultimately cut.

Most notably, the prototype shows that there was supposed to be an event revolving around the fossil chase in Mt. Moon. Lewtwo also pointed out that “the games were made far easier for the final release”, with the Elite Four’s Lance and Team Rocket boss Giovanni having significantly higher level Pokémon in the prototype, plus more Pokémon for mid-game gym leaders like Sabrina.

It also appears the games were made far easier for the final release. Giovanni’s whole team are 7 levels higher than the final, whereas Lance’s got lowered by 5 on launch. Towards the middle of the game, some trainers like Sabrina have less Pokemon, such as her Jynx being gone. pic.twitter.com/79zAXWv3CN — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) December 26, 2020

Other major discoveries include an NPC mentioning about Pokémon breeding and eggs, and a warp location called “Safari”, both of which imply that breeding mechanics and a Safari Zone had been in the works. Although, Lewtwo also noted that since the prototype includes GO Parks, it likely means that the Safari Zone had been cut “very early” in the game’s development.

In addition, Lewtwo stated that players were supposed to meet Red much earlier on in the game, alongside other cut features such as full camera control, unused assets for third-gen legendary Rayquaza and more. Check out Lewtwo’s full Twitter thread here.

In other Pokémon news, noted Nintendo leaker Kelios revealed in November that remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are planned for release in 2021. However, there is no official announcement of the remakes from Nintendo at the time of writing.