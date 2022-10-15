‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ unveils new electric-type Bellibolt

Bellibolt, an electric-type frog, is the latest new Pokémon to be revealed ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18.

Bellibolt was first teased a few days ago (October 12) in a video in which Iono, one of the game’s gym leaders (and apparently an influencer and livestreamer) challenged viewers to guess what her partner Pokémon is – giving clues such as “squishy” and that it has “two big ol’ bumps on its noggin that people always mistake for eyes.”

In a new video released October 14, Iono has returned with her partner Pokémon in tow, revealing it to be a brand-new Pokémon called Bellibolt.

As Iono notes, those eye-looking things are not, in fact, Bellibolt’s eyes, which are instead located directly above its mouth – giving it something of a blank stare.

The official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website describes the new electric-type as “easygoing by nature,” and can expand and contract its elastic body to generate electricity.

Bellibolt’s ability, electromorphosis, is a brand-new ability for the franchise. Electromorphosis allows Bellibolt to become charged when attacked, thereby boosting the power of the next electric-type move that it uses.

If you’re hungry for even more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet news, the Pokémon company released a 14 minute trailer for the game, in which the company showed off a number of the game’s mechanics as well as revealing a brand-new evolution for Girafarig.

That’s not the only Pokémon news today either, as the Pokémon Company has revealed that Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to receive their final updates on November 1, as the company is seemingly shifting focus onto the new generation of Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

