‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ players think new starter Fuecoco is overpowered

Players of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have claimed that new, fire-type starter Fuecoco is overpowered.

Yesterday (November 24), streamer PokemonChallenges took to Twitter after completing a “Nuzlocke” Pokémon Violet run in just 20 hours to voice his concerns about the new Pokémon.

During a Nuzlocke run, if a player’s Pokémon faints, it’s considered permanently dead and must be released into the wild. Additionally, only the first Pokémon encountered in each area may be caught.

Advertisement

According to PokemonChallenges though, starting Scarlet & Violet with Fuecoco makes the Nuzlocke challenge far too easy. “Fuecoco is already easily the most broken starter in Nuzlocke history,” he wrote on Twitter. “Solo sweeps five Gyms, an e4 member and the champion. No other starter in any game comes close.”

“I recommend banning it for a more interesting run,” he added.

Fuecoco is already easily the most broken starter in Nuzlocke history. Solo sweeps five gyms, an e4 member and the champion. No other starter in any game comes close. I recommend banning it for a more interesting run. — PokemonChallenges (@pChalTV) November 24, 2022

“This is so real. I played with Fuecoco for a while but restarted because I feel like I was playing on easy mode,” wrote said player.

Another player pointed out that Fuecoco is “immune to normal and fighting” moves while another added that it has an incredibly powerful set of moves.

Released earlier this month (November 18) Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has been an enormous commercial success despite complaints about the game’s poor technical performance. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have even outperformed God of War Ragnarok’s launch week sales, racking up over 10million combined sales in just three days.

Advertisement

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a frustrating beast. If you’re a Poké-fan you won’t begrudge it for the technical issues and design flaws, but it’s impossible to recommend when it feels so half-baked. There are good ideas here, but it feels like it would have benefited if developer Game Freak had been given a little more time to refine the numerous ideas here.”

In other news, Activision Blizzard’s chief commercial officer has said that the company’s acquisition by Microsoft will only “benefit” gamers and called suggestions that the transaction could have anticompetitive effects, “absurd”.