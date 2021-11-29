‘Pokémon Shining Pearl’ completed in just 33 minutes

Ten days after its release, Pokémon Shining Pearl has been beaten in only 33 minutes by a speedrunner.

Speedrunner and content creator Werster has uploaded a video of him completing Pokémon Shining Pearl in under 33 minutes. Under ‘any per cent’ speedrun rules, the game can be considered completed as long as the credits roll, regardless of how much of the game was played.

To achieve a time of 33 minutes, Werster used glitches and speedrun tricks to cut out any content he needed to. This includes trainer battles and Elite Four challenges. The speedrunner has described the game as “very busted”.

Werster’s techniques involve reducing the music volume to zero to stop jingles from loading, interrupting door animations to prevent other scripts from starting, and opening multiple menus to cause the player to surf over land and out of bounds.

Werster previously held the Pokémon Shining Pearl speedrun record when he beat the game in just over 50 minutes. Some of the techniques used were simple, such as using the bare minimum of inputs during the game’s opening. Another way to save time is to set the text speed to fast in the options. Battle effects can also be turned off to reduce the length of combat encounters.

In related Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl developments, players have discovered what they believe to hint at the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Acreus. The library in Canalave City has received a new book titled “The Sea’s Legend”, but neither the book nor the locations it mentions were present in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games. The review embargo for the remakes also forbade mentioning the contents of the books in the library, which adds to the likelihood that the new tome is actually a hint at something to come.

