‘Pokémon Sleep’ confirms 2023 release date

Nintendo has finally revealed details about the mysterious Pokémon Sleep game – with the title set for release later this year.

Announced back in 2019, Pokémon Sleep was described as a sleep-tracking app that offers a “gameplay experience unlike any other.”

Not much has been revealed by Nintendo since then with many assuming the title had simply been cancelled, but during today’s (February 27) Pokémon Day livestream, the studio not only confirmed the project was still in development, but went into detail about what people can expect from Pokémon Sleep.

“The idea behind Pokémon Sleep is to be a game that makes you look forward to waking up in the morning,” said Takato Utsunomiya, the Pokémon Company’s chief operating officer.

Set for release this summer, Sleep is “easy to play, all you have to do is get a good night’s sleep”.

Rest your very best when #PokemonSleep arrives this summer! pic.twitter.com/WWlil8wB4Q — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) February 27, 2023

Set on a small island inhabited by a singular Snorlax, players will be able to attract other Pokémon by tracking their own sleep. According to the video, the mobile app will track a player’s sleep cycle and categorise it into one of three options – snoozing, dozing or slumbering – with accompanying Pokémon attached to each sleep style.

“As you keep this up, you might discover some rare in-game sleep styles,” continued the video. “Get lots of sleep and try and find ’em all”

The mobile app is also compatible with the recently announced Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory, which is due for release July 14, 2023.

The device, which has a virtual Pikachu living inside it, can sing lullabies to help players fall asleep. It can also be used to log sleep. The Plus+ can also be used in Pokémon Go with Sleep also having some sort of planned compatibility with the mobile game – but details of that have yet to be revealed.

