‘Pokémon Sword And Shield’ cheaters given stricter penalties

The Pokémon Company has announced that stricter measures will be coming in for players who cheat at Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The implementation of these rules will see cheating players banned from online play and access to trading on Pokémon Home removed. If they are caught playing with a hacked Pokémon, the company says they may even revoke all access to the app. A full statement was posted in the Updates section of Pokémon Home.

The statement revealed the extent of the problem, saying: “We are aware that some users are playing Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, as well as using Pokémon Home, with altered data. Additionally, certain users have been causing issues that impair the function of games or apps or that cause problems for others.”

“These measures may be applied temporarily or indefinitely at The Pokémon Company’s discretion. No refunds or repayments will be issued as a result of these measures,” the company clarified in their statement.

“Please be aware that similar measures will be taken regularly in the future and that additional restrictions and other measure may be imposed without notice. We will continue to regularly watch for and address improper or disruptive behavior in order to help our users enjoy a worry-free experience.”

Sword and Shield has faced issues recently with hackers creating Pokémon that are capable of crashing the game if traded. Previously, those using hacked creatures were occasionally banned, sometimes over a Pokémon received in a surprise trade. It is unclear how the Pokémon Company intends to tackle unwitting players using traded hacks.